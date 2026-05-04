Toto jackpot of nearly $13 million won by one ticket

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The Group 1 prize money of $12,813,283 was won by a single ticket bought using the Singapore Pools account betting service.

SINGAPORE – A lucky punter could now be almost $13 million richer, after a single ticket won the top prize of the Toto cascade draw on the night of May 4.

The winning numbers were 7, 18, 19, 30, 36 and 48, while the additional number was 11.

The Group 1 prize money of $12,813,283 was won by a single ticket bought using the Singapore Pools account betting service.

The ticket purchased was a QuickPick Ordinary Entry, according to information on Singapore Pool’s website. It is not known if the ticket belonged to an individual or was shared among several people.

There were 17 winning tickets in Group 2 , with each share coming up to more than $87,000.

The prize money started out at more than $1.2 million on April 23, and multiplied more than 4½ times to over $5.7 million by April 30, after no punters laid hands on the Group 1 prize.

A ticket must have all six winning numbers to win the Group 1 prize.

If there are no winners, the prize money will snowball up till the fourth draw, after which the amount will be shared among the winning tickets in Group 2.

The last cascade draw was held on Jan 29, when six winning tickets shared a $13.5 million jackpot.