Toto hit by '49' glitch

Singapore Pools has been hit by software glitches that affected the online Toto Quick Pick option.

The lottery operator revealed yesterday that it discovered two software glitches last month - one of which left the number "49" out from the numbers generated in punters' bets. The glitches went undetected for more than a year but have since been fixed.

Affected customers are being contacted and will be compensated, said Singapore Pools.

The first glitch caused the number '49' to be left out of the range of numbers generated by the online Toto Quick Pick option.

The second glitch impacted the online Toto Quick Pick System Roll numbers generated by the online Quick Pick option.