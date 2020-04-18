Tote Board sets aside $70m for expanded fund-raising programme, doubling contributions

SINGAPORE - The Tote Board has said it is doubling its funding contributions for its Enhanced Fund-Raising Programme (EFR) for a year.

It said on Friday (April 17) that it was also expanding the programme to include fund-raising projects on approved digital platforms, in addition to physical campaigns and events.

The Tote Board has set aside $70 million for this programme, which will support projects implemented from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

Digital fund-raising platforms have to comply with the Commissioner of Charities' code of practice for charitable online fund-raising appeals and/or be conducted on corporate websites of non-profit organisations with charitable status to qualify for the EFR.

Eligible platforms include Giving.sg and Give.Asia

The Tote Board is doubling its contributions from 20 per cent to 40 per cent of funds raised, capped at $100,000 per eligible fund-raising project, on the condition that projects meet the expenditure to income ratio of less than or equal to 35 per cent.

This is to further support non-profit organisations in their work to help the community amid the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the board said.

The amount raised by fund-raising projects should be at least $2,500 to qualify for a $1,000 matching fund from the Tote Board.

For example, for a project which raises a total of $140,000 on eligible digital platforms, the Tote Board will match $56,000 of the funds raised.

Touch Community Services chief executive James Tan noted that the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted lives and services and the challenges are immense for the social service sector.

"During these challenging and trying times, we will need to serve and support vulnerable beneficiaries even more. Leveraging technology presents a good opportunity for the sector to be creative, be it fund raising or meeting specific needs of those we serve," he said.

Mr Fong Yong Kian, Tote Board chief executive, said: "It's been heartening to see Singaporeans from all walks of life rallying to support the community as the nation battles the Covid-19 pandemic."

He noted that many have volunteered for and donated to worthwhile causes. Non-profit organisations and social service agencies need to be able to continue serving the vulnerable groups in the community more than ever, he added.

"We hope that our EFR programme will provide much-needed financial support to the non-profit organisations during these challenging times," Mr Fong said.

Since it was conceived in 2006, the Tote Board's fund-raising programme has supported thousands of fund-raising projects to benefit the arts, community development, education, health, social service and sports sectors.

Organisations can apply for the programme on the Tote Board's website.

The Tote Board, which oversees Singapore Pools and the Singapore Turf Club, disbursed $488 million to various organisations in the year ending March 31, 2019.