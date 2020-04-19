Tote Board doubles funding for charities for one year

The Tote Board is doubling its funding for eligible charities and projects for one year to encourage more Singaporeans to give during the Covid-19 outbreak.

For the first time, it is also expanding eligibility to fund-raising projects by non-profit organisations (NPOs) held on select crowdfunding platforms.

The statutory board said yesterday that it will double its contribution from 20 per cent to 40 per cent of total funds raised, up to a cap of $100,000 per fund-raising project. It has set aside $70 million for this Enhanced Fund-Raising (EFR) programme, which will run until March 31 next year.

Tote Board chief executive Fong Yong Kian said it has been heartening to see Singaporeans from all walks of life come forward to volunteer and donate during this critical period, and that he hopes to build on this momentum.

"More so than ever, NPOs and social service agencies need to be able to continue to serve the vulnerable groups in our community," he said.

"We hope that our EFR programme will provide much-needed financial support to them during these challenging times, and we encourage the wider community to step up efforts in caring for fellow Singaporeans."

To benefit from the funding, a project must raise at least $2,500.

Fund-raising projects that are eligible include those with a mix of funds raised on both physical and digital platforms, although the Tote Board said proper accounting records for all funds raised and expenses incurred have to be kept.

The Tote Board said it is supporting digital fund-raising on eligible crowdfunding platforms in anticipation of more fund-raising going online due to the pandemic.

These platforms are Giving.sg, RayofHope.sg, Give.Asia, Simplygiving.com and charities' corporate websites.

This will allow donors to give using their credit cards and via e-payment methods, it said.

Touch Community Services chief executive James Tan welcomed the additional funding help, noting that Covid-19 has increased the needs of the vulnerable within the community.

"During these challenging and trying times, we will need to serve and support vulnerable beneficiaries even more," he said.

"Leveraging technology presents a good opportunity for the sector to be creative, be it fund-raising or meeting specific needs of those we serve."

The Tote Board, which oversees Singapore Pools and the Singapore Turf Club, disbursed $488 million to various organisations in the year ending March 31 last year.

Choo Yun Ting