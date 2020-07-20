Total sum disbursed under JSS to top $15b with latest payout

Over $4 billion under the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) will be paid out to 140,000 employers from July 29, to help about 1.9 million local workers.

With this latest payout, the total amount disbursed under the scheme - which subsidises up to 75 per cent of the first $4,600 in monthly wages for each local worker - will exceed $15 billion.

Eligible employers will be notified by post and can also view an electronic copy on myTax Portal.

Those with PayNow Corporate or Giro arrangements with the taxman can expect payouts from July 29. Others will get their payouts through cheques from Aug 4.

The authorities also warned of severe penalties for any attempts to abuse the scheme, including denial of payouts, jail terms and fines.

