Top tuition students win prizes for academic results

When 13-year-old Jagjeet Singh's father died, it was a difficult time for the family.

But it also spurred the Dunearn Secondary student to work harder in his studies so he can one day support his mother, who runs a provision shop.

No matter the emotional toll his father's death took on him, the quiet boy, the youngest of three siblings, was determined to do better in school to make his father proud.

Jagjeet, who enrolled in the Singapore Indian Development Association's (Sinda) tuition programme when he was in Primary 4, registered a marked improvement in his grades for English, mathematics and science in his PSLE, and now harbours dreams of becoming an engineer one day.

Yesterday, he was one of the top overall award recipients at the 15th Joint Tuition Awards Ceremony, a prize presentation event organised by the Chinese Development Assistance Council, the Eurasian Association, Sinda and Yayasan Mendaki.

They are collectively known as self-help groups (SHGs).

A total of 517 students were lauded at the event, which recognises the scholastic achievements of students at the PSLE, and N-and O-level examinations.

Some of the awardees were beneficiaries of the SHGs' Collaborative Tuition Programme, which gives students from low-income families of different races access to affordable tuition islandwide.

The number of tuition centres under this programme has grown from 11 when it was launched in 2002 to 97 today.

A total of $66,050 in book vouchers were presented by the guest of honour, Mr Ng Chee Meng, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, at a ceremony in Singapore Polytechnic.

Another award recipient, Toh Jing Jie, 17, a Year 1 student at ITE College East, scored three Grade 1s and two Grade 2s in the N-level exams last year.

Jing Jie's father is unable to work due to health problems and his mother, a cleaner, is the sole breadwinner of the family.

An only child, Jing Jie hopes to make a career in material or environmental science.

Before presenting the awards, Mr Ng said: "This is a celebration of our young and promising minds. Most importantly, it is a platform for us to come together as Singaporeans to honour and motivate our talents on the path to success."

He also praised the work done by the SHGs, particularly their specifically curated programmes which are designed around the needs of different communities.