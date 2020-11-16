Top-ranked Adsan Law places people at core of its practice

SINGAPORE - For Adsan Law, ranked at the top in the rarely highlighted best law firm category for charities, non-profit organisations and pro bono, it is people that matter and are placed at the core of its legal practice.

First established as a partnership, Yeo-Leong & Peh in 1987, the practice has since developed into a mid-sized law corporation, undergone a digital transformation and rebranded itself as Adsan Law LLC.

The only other five-star-rated law firm in this category of Best Law Firms was Quahe, Woo & Palmer. Allen & Gledhill, Dentons Rodyk, and Rajah & Tann are in the next four-star tier, based on the number of recommendations from the legal profession and clients.

"At the core of our legal practice is people. We believe in giving back by making meaningful impact on the lives of others, and on the community as a whole," said Adsan chief executive officer Susan Leong.

"Throughout the years, our senior leaders, lawyers and staff have dedicated their time and knowledge to assist in pro bono work," she added.

"The heart of our corporate philosophy and legacy revolves around helping others from diverse walks of life and therefore weaving a strong and meaningful tapestry of life with the work that we do, professionally and charitably."

Adsan Law's chairman, Mr Adrian Peh, is a Justice of the Peace, serves on the Criminal Law Advisory Committee, and is a member of the Board of Visiting Justices and Board of Inspection under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He is also a board member of the Chinese Development Assistance Council and a standing council member of the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mr Peh also serves on the board of various foundations, having previously served on the Community Foundation of Singapore and other bodies and committees.

Madam Leong, who is also the vice-chairman, is one of the founding directors of Jazz Association (Singapore).

She also sits on the board of the Singapore Chinese Orchestra, is a mentor of the Young Women's Leadership Connection and a director of Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital.

"Just recently, we advised on the processes and documentation of a new crisis fund set up by the Jazz Association (Singapore) that will award a one-time grant to local jazz musicians whose earnings have been impacted by crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic, or health issues which prevent them from being able to work."

Mr Peh and Madam Leong serve on the board of various charities and non-profit organisations, and have also assisted these organisations on a pro bono basis to review contracts, processes and review governance and compliance issues.

"We are strongly committed to constantly looking at smarter and more effective ways to provide optimal services," she said.

"We are honoured and humbled to receive recognition as one of the best law firms in this category and are grateful to our clients and friends for their trust and support.

"We will continue with our efforts to contribute towards the community and do our part to build a compassionate and meaningful society," added Madam Leong.