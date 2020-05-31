Top of the Pods: Top ST & BT podcasts in May 2020

Top podcasts listened to by readers of The Straits Times and The Business Times in May 2020

Money Hacks Ep 72: Passive vs active investing - debunking misconceptions (featuring Mr Gregory Van, chief executive and founding partner of Endowus)

Money Hacks Ep 71: Be a hassle-free landlord through Reit investments (featuring Mr Dhruv Arora, founder and chief executive of robo investment advisory Syfe)

Health Check Ep 36: What might Singapore's new normal look like, post-Covid-19? (featuring Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, the programme leader for infectious diseases at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health)

#PopVultures Ep 26: Show Lo and Grace Chow's ugly break-up - will the Show be able to go on? (featuring ST's Jan Lee and Yeo Sam Jo as hosts)

askST @ NLB Ep 1: Revisiting Wuhan - vignettes from China's Covid-19 outbreak epicentre (featuring The Straits Times' China correspondent Elizabeth Law)

Bonus pod: This podcast below was published in the last few days of April but continued to gain traction in May.

Money Hacks Ep 70: How companies should transform during the Covid-19 circuit breaker (featuring Ms Tan Su Shan, group head, institutional banking, DBS)

