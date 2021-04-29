Top May Day honour for DPM Heng

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat receiving the Medal of Honour, the top May Day award conferred by the National Trades Union Congress, for helping workers and companies weather the Covid-19 storm last year.

The award was handed over yesterday by NTUC president Mary Liew in the presence of NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng.

Mr Heng was one of 143 individuals and organisations honoured for their contributions to the labour movement. Award winners included union leaders and workers who are role models.

