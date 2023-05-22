Top May Day award for DPM Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE – Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong was conferred the labour movement’s top honours on Monday, for being a strong advocate of workers as well as the tripartite partnership between the Government, employers and unions in Singapore.

Mr Wong, chosen in 2022 to lead the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) fourth-generation (4G) team, “continues to prioritise workers’ concerns as he leads the 4G team in a challenging post-pandemic environment”, said National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) president Mary Liew.

Presenting the Medal of Honour to Mr Wong, at the yearly May Day award ceremony, together with NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng, Ms Liew said Mr Wong had steered Singapore through uncharted waters during the Covid-19 pandemic in the past three years.

She also thanked Mr Wong for giving the labour movement his assurance that he will always have their back.

Mr Wong was among 172 union leaders and tripartite partners who were recognised in 2023 at a ceremony held at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

They were hailed by NTUC for making “exceptional and continuous” contributions to the welfare of workers, and for supporting the labour movement’s pro-worker and pro-business programmes and initiatives.

The Medal of Honour is conferred on “special individuals who have rendered distinguished services to the labour movement”, said NTUC. It was last given out to Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in 2021.

In his various roles in government, as Finance Minister and co-chair of the multi-ministry taskforce on Covid-19, Mr Wong was behind several national schemes to support workers, said NTUC in its award citation.

The labour movement highlighted various schemes that helped to improve skills training for workers and support tripartite efforts to improve training, boosted the wages and employment outcomes of lower-income and vulnerable workers, and saved jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They include the company training committees to help companies focus on re-skilling and upskilling their workers, the Progressive Wage Credit Scheme to provide transitional wage support to employers to raise the pay of low-wage workers, and the Jobs Growth Incentive scheme to encourage employers to hire people during the pandemic, so as to support the recovery of the labour market.

“His continued focus on driving Singapore’s economic growth amidst a more challenging external environment also assures workers of good jobs for the future,” said NTUC .

As deputy secretary-general of the PAP and leader of its 4G team, Mr Wong also placed emphasis on strengthening the symbiotic relationship between the PAP and NTUC, and put workers at the centre of everything the PAP does, noted NTUC.

Under the Forward Singapore exercise to refresh Singapore’s social compact, Mr Wong has also focused specifically on society’s compact with workers, working with unions to ensure that workers’ concerns are addressed as part of the exercise, such as through NTUC’s #EveryWorkerMatters Conversation, it said.

“His leadership has enabled NTUC to continue being an effective representative voice for workers and a credible partner of the Government.”