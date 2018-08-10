Top local brands lend support to ST Singaporean of the Year award

Some top local brands have lent their support to The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award, contributing additional prizes for all finalists and the winner. The companies are Singapore Airlines (SIA), Millennium Hotels and Resorts, and Osim.

Organised by The Straits Times and supported by UBS Singapore, the award honours an individual or group of people whose extraordinary acts of goodwill have improved their community and the lives of others. It also recognises Singaporeans who have put the country on the world map or persevered through incredible adversity.

President Halimah Yacob is patron of The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award.

The winner will receive $20,000 from UBS, while the other finalists will each get $5,000.

In addition, SIA will sponsor a pair of business-class tickets for the winner and a pair of economy-class tickets for each of the finalists. In all, SIA will sponsor prizes of over $100,000 in value.

The winner will also receive a five-night stay in any of Millennium Hotels and Resorts' global properties, while finalists will each receive a three-night stay. Millennium Hotels and Resorts has more than 137 hotels across the world.

NOMINATIONS ARE NOW OPEN

Nominate people who you think are inspiring at http://str.sg/soty18nominate

Osim will sponsor a uDiva 2 Massage Sofa worth over $3,000 for the winner, while the other finalists will each receive a uJolly Full Back Massager worth $499.

Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez, who is also the editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, said: "This award celebrates the extraordinary spirit of Singaporeans. It is therefore fitting that some of the best known Singaporean brands have come forward to support this effort.

Prizes in store for winner, finalists

"They join UBS Singapore, which has been our sterling supporter from day one, in upholding the values the award stands for. We are most grateful to all of them for their support."

SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong said that being a national carrier and a home-grown brand, it is delighted to be the airline partner of the Singaporean of the Year 2018 award. "We are proud to partner with The Straits Times to celebrate the selfless acts of Singaporeans, honouring those who have made a difference in their community and the lives of others," he said.

Mr Kwek Leng Beng, chairman of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels, said he is pleased to be partnering the paper in honouring exceptional Singaporeans and their contributions to the country.

He cited how in 1996, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels caught the attention of the business world when it listed on the London Stock Exchange, becoming the first Singapore company to list there. Millennium Hotels and Resorts is a brand of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels.

"Using a twin owner-operator strategy, a DNA that is unique to M&C, we have grown our portfolio to become a global hospitality player. Similarly, through this award, I hope Singaporeans will continue flying the Singapore flag high," said Mr Kwek.

An Osim spokesman said it is honoured to be doing its part in giving back to the community by being the sponsor.

"In addition to giving recognition to the best of Singaporean talent who exemplifies qualities that Osim is rooted in, we hope this award inspires more Singaporeans to attain greater success, while fostering a strong sense of care in building the community," he said.

The three firms join UBS, which has been the presenting sponsor since the award's inception in 2016.

The Straits Times will unveil the shortlisted candidates in batches between this month and December. This will be followed by two weeks of public voting, and the outcome will be used as a reference by judges in making their final decision. The judging panel consists of editors from the ST newsroom as well as business and community leaders.