Top Laotian official visits Singapore on LKY Exchange Fellowship

SINGAPORE - A senior Laotian civil servant is in Singapore for a four-day visit under the Lee Kuan Yew Exchange Fellowship.

Mr Thongsavanh Phomvihane, the head of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party’s External Relations Committee, is the 77th person to be invited here under the programme, and the third from Laos.

His visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Laos in 2024, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on March 24.

Established in 1991, the fellowship invites outstanding individuals to visit the Republic.

Fellows are chosen based on their track records and potential to contribute to the development of their respective countries, as well as the strengthening of bilateral ties with Singapore, the statement added.

During his visit from March 24 to 27, Mr Thongsavanh will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

He will also meet Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng and Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

Besides meeting office-holders, Mr Thongsavanh will attend briefings on Singapore’s healthcare and education systems, and visit Valour Primary School in Punggol and Outram Community Hospital.

Recent Lee Kuan Yew Exchange fellows include British MP Wes Streeting and Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen.