Top Covid-19 National Awards to be given to 3 who played key roles in fight against pandemic

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s director of medical services, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, who played a key role in the nation’s fight against the Covid-19 outbreak, was named one of three recipients of the top Covid-19 National Award on Thursday.

He will receive the Meritorious Service Medal (Covid-19) for his role as adviser to the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) and other government agencies in crafting the overall strategy for managing the outbreak which hit Singapore in early 2020. Prof Mak also oversaw the public health response to combat the spread of the coronavirus in the community, among his other contributions.

Mr Pang Kin Keong, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs, will be recognised for rallying agencies across private and public sectors as well as community organisations to respond to the crisis, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Thursday.

The other award recipient, Mr Tan Chong Meng, group chief executive of port operator PSA International, helped to ensure Singapore continued to receive crucial supplies amid global supply chain disruptions caused by the Covid-19 storm.

Prof Mak had taken on the role of chief medical adviser only shortly before the pandemic rocked the world in early 2020.

“I was trained as a general surgeon and it was at the fringe of my comfort zone to have to make the public health decisions to combat Covid-19,” he said.

“I had to bring together a multi-disciplinary team of infectious diseases and public health experts, and I learnt to trust in their expert advice in crafting our strategy.”

He quickly became a familiar face at MTF press conferences and in many engagement sessions with healthcare professionals and community partners. The MTF, which was formed in early 2020, directs the national response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“His steady and calm presence reassured the public and reinforced the public’s trust in the Government’s handling of the pandemic,” said the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prof Mak said he has learnt to be humble and acknowledge the many talents within the healthcare system.

“I also learnt how important it is to be resilient in the midst of a crisis, and to derive my energy and strength from the relationships I have with my family, my friends and my colleagues.”

The award, he said, was unexpected. “The award is also a recognition of the contributions made by all healthcare professionals, working in different settings - public and private hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, community treatment facilities and in the community,“ he added.

The second award recipient, Mr Pang, led the Homefront Crisis Executive Group as its chairman. The group’s role was to come up with proposals to the MTF and put those accepted into operation.

“It was in large part due to his leadership that the Singapore Public Service was able to anticipate many of the challenges during the crisis, respond swiftly and effectively to a complex threat, and generally stay ahead of this tricky pandemic,” said the Prime Minister’s Office.

“And it was in large part due to his leadership that morale in the Public Service never flagged during the crisis,” it added.