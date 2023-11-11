Toolkit launched to help sex abuse survivors, including men who have been sexually assaulted

SINGAPORE – He was a strapping sportsman at 17 and had agreed to help the man in his 70s move furniture from his flat.

But that “grandfather figure” drugged and raped him, said Mohammad (not his real name), 35, who now volunteers with The Whitehatters.

On Saturday, the non-profit organisation launched a toolkit and a campaign against sexual violence called A Holding Space, at thematic and meeting space HUONE Singapore in River Valley Road.

The toolkit is to help victims and survivors of sexual violence, compiling key information found online and presenting them in an easy-to-read format.

The group also plans campaigns and organises dialogues on building a socially cohesive society and promotes responsible advocacy and activism in Singapore.

One of the areas it is tackling is sexual assaults.

The Whitehatters’ founder and director, Ms Shahrany Hassan, said the toolkit is designed to resemble social media posts, so it feels familiar and accessible, and less daunting.

She added: “By equipping victims and survivors with knowledge and information, the toolkit empowers them to take back control of their lives and begin the process of healing.”

The launch was attended by 130 people comprising social workers, psychologists, victims and members of the public.

In her opening speech, Ms Shahrany said the toolkit is just as important for female sexual assault victims as it is for male ones.

“They experience similar effects of the sexual violence as female victims such as shame, grief, anger and fear. They also have issues surrounding their sexual or gender identity, so reporting and talking about their experiences become especially difficult.”

Ms Shahrany added the toolkit serves as a valuable resource for the families and friends of survivors to better understand the options available to them and encourages them to take on a pivotal role in supporting their loved ones.

“By creating an environment where victims and survivors feel validated and supported, we can foster a sense of healing and empowerment.”

Ms Shahrany called the almost 10,000 sexual crime cases that were reported to the police between 2019 and 2022 the tip of the iceberg.

She said: “Studies have shown that 81 per cent (of sexual assaults) go unreported.”