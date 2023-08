SINGAPORE - It is too early to tell if the banks affected by one of the country’s biggest anti-money laundering probes had adhered to stringent controls, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said.

Citibank Singapore and CIMB Bank are among banks hit by the billion-dollar money laundering case, where 10 foreigners were arrested and charged with forgery offences and laundering of ill-gotten gains allegedly from their crimes overseas, linked to scams and online gambling.