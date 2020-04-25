Tokyo Olympics among postponed stamp issues

All new national stamp issues from April to June, as well as the Tokyo Summer Olympics stamp issue, will be postponed, said SingPost yesterday.

This is in line with the heightened safe distancing measures to combat the spread of the Covid-19 disease and the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Games, the national postal service provider said in a statement.

This will not affect regular stamp purchases which will still be available at the post offices and online at https://shop.singpost.com

SingPost will also continue to operate 24 of its 56 post offices till June 1, but the public will need to practise safe distancing and wear a mask to enter.

June 1 is the day the extended circuit breaker period, which was put in place by the Government to limit the spread of the coronavirus, is scheduled to end.

Postal services, basic banking services, bill payments and selected government services will continue to be offered at post offices that remain open during this period.

Mail delivery will also proceed normally across the country, although there may be some delays.

The national stamp issues that will be delayed include:

• Singapore Mascots, originally scheduled for April 29.

• Singapore Skyline, originally scheduled for May 29.

• Technology Stamps, originally scheduled for June 30.

The revised schedule will be announced at a later date.

The Tokyo Olympics stamp issue, which was originally set for release in July for the July 24-Aug 9 Games, will now be rescheduled to next year, when the postponed multi-sport Games will be held from July 23 to Aug 8 in Japan.