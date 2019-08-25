Toddler dies after mirror falls on her at shop in Jewel

An 18-month-old toddler died in hospital on Friday after a standalone full-length mirror fell on her inside fashion store Urban Revivo at Jewel Changi Airport.

Staff at the store administered first aid to the child while waiting for the paramedics to arrive.

A spokesman for Jewel Changi Airport confirmed the incident.

"We are working closely with the tenant to ascertain the details of the incident," said the spokesman. "Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we are unable to comment further."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it responded to a medical incident at 78 Airport Boulevard at 12.33pm on Friday. The police said the child was unconscious when she was taken to Changi General Hospital, where she was subsequently pronounced dead.

Urban Revivo told The Sunday Times that it was "deeply saddened by the tragic accident" and that it was assisting the police with their investigations.

Both the store and Jewel Changi Airport said they were in contact with the family of the child and supporting them through the difficult time.

The family members are Chinese nationals here for a holiday, a spokesman for the Chinese Embassy's consular section told The Sunday Times yesterday evening.

UNFORTUNATE INCIDENT It's very unfortunate. I think they were supposed to fly home yesterday. A CLEANER, who declined to be named, referring to the child's family. He said his colleagues were told to be on standby to clean up the accident site on Friday.

"To our knowledge, the family is still in Singapore handling post-death matters," he added.

"We will continue to provide assistance to the family, and will keep track of this case."

According to Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao, the child's family collected her body from the morgue yesterday morning, accompanied by Jewel staff.

When The Sunday Times visited the Urban Revivo shop yesterday evening, the two-storey unit remained cordoned off. But while the shop lights were on, no employees were present.

Employees from neighbouring units who spoke to The Sunday Times said they were unaware of the incident until the shop was cordoned off at about noon on Friday.

A cleaner, who declined to be named, said his colleagues were told to be on standby to clean up the accident site on Friday.

"It's very unfortunate. I think they were supposed to fly home yesterday," he said.

Shin Min Daily News reported that witnesses at the mall saw staff from the store asking nearby shops for ice to apply first aid for the toddler after the accident.

According to its website, Urban Revivo is a Chinese fashion clothing store founded in 2006, with 200 stores in China and across the world, including Europe, North America and Japan.

The store has three outlets in Singapore - at Jewel Changi Airport, Plaza Singapura and Raffles City.