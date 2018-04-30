Toddler carried by stranger in IMM's Giant: Police say not an attempted abduction

SINGAPORE - A man accused in a viral Facebook post of picking up a toddler in a Giant grocery store over the weekend, with an implied intention of taking him away, has been identified as a person with special needs.

Police told The Straits Times on Monday (April 30) that it was not a case of attempted abduction, while confirming that a report was lodged.

"A 31-year-old man with special needs is currently assisting with investigations," said the police.

"We urge members of the public not to speculate or spread unsubstantiated information which may generate unnecessary public alarm."

Madam Nur Syahirah Mohd Amin, 26, wrote in a post on Saturday that she had been queueing up to pay for groceries at the Giant outlet in Jurong's IMM, when a man in red suddenly carried her son, who is just over a year old.

She told The Straits Times on Monday that he looked like he wanted to take her son away but was stopped by her husband, who was nearby, before he could.

"My husband was shocked. He asked him - why did you carry my son? I'm not sure what his intention was. He looked like he wanted to take my son away but I don't know where to," she said.

The incident escalated and Giant staff, security and the police were called in.

"It became a police case because the guy in red said he wanted to call the police, so my husband called them as well, and they came within 10 minutes," said Madam Syahirah.

The incident occurred between 5pm and 6pm on Saturday.

Madam Syahirah, who works in administration, said she was posting the information to ask parents to be alert to their surroundings.

Her Facebook post has gone viral, with more than 1,200 likes and 6,600 shares. The post has since been made private.