Today's chief execs must strike balance between profit and purpose: Panel

When economist Milton Friedman wrote in his 1970 essay that a company's sole responsibility was to shareholders, and not to the public or society, he was addressing the sociopolitical context of that time.

In the years since, the world has changed and the responsibilities of companies and their chief executives have evolved.

Panellists at yesterday's Stewardship Asia Roundtable 2022 generally agreed on this during their debate on what it means to be a socially responsible corporate leader.

Professor Arnoud De Meyer, chairman of the Stewardship Asia Centre, pointed out that the broader stakeholder was more important than the company shareholder in today's corporate context.

"Professor Friedman's thesis was based on several assumptions," he said.

"These included perfect market transparency, no externalities and the assumption that we can write perfect contracts.

"It was a styled model that does not exist in reality."

He was referring to the groundbreaking essay by the American economist published in the New York Times in 1970.

The Nobel laureate argued that a company had no social responsibility to the public or society.

Its one and only responsibility was to its shareholders.

This theory and the resultant belief in "trickle down economics and wealth" carried a lot of weight through the 1980s and 1990s, with powerful proponents like then United States President Ronald Reagan and then British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.