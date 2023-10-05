To realise its promise, Asia must create conditions for peace, security and continued prosperity: PM Lee

SINGAPORE – For Asia to realise its promise despite difficulties such as geopolitical tensions and growing protectionism, its countries must prioritise cooperation while ensuring the stability of their own societies, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday.

Asian countries have agency, and if they can make the right choices, they can create the conditions for peace, security and continued prosperity, he said.

For Singapore, amid this challenging international environment, it is all the more important to look to the future, he added.

Speaking at the end of the two-day Asia Future Summit organised by SPH Media, PM Lee noted that Singapore is preparing for leadership transition, as a new team looks to bring the Republic into the next bound.

He said the younger leaders are developing a substantive national agenda under the nationwide engagement exercise Forward Singapore, to build a more resilient and united Singapore.

The country is also looking outward, working with its Asean and international partners to support deeper regional integration and multilateralism, he added.

“We’re doing all these, so that we can set the right conditions and create opportunities for our next generation,” said PM Lee, addressing about 300 conference participants at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel.

The summit, which featured speakers including Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean and former Australian prime minister John Howard, covered topics such as finding balance amid geopolitical tensions, and forging new paths amid societal shifts.

On Thursday, PM Lee noted that Asia as a region is vibrant and has great promise.

“But to realise Asia’s promise, we need the right conditions,” he said, pointing out that for the past few decades, Asia has been fortunate to enjoy a peaceful, stable and increasingly globalised environment.

The global and regional stability has been critical to the region’s dynamism and prosperity, he said.

“We hope that the decades ahead will see peace prevailing and economic progress continuing in Asia. But this is far from guaranteed. The future depends on the choices that we make.”