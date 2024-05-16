Titus Low: From Singapore’s most famous OnlyFans creator to real estate agent?

The OnlyFans platform isn’t quite as lucrative for him as before.

When he was convicted of transmitting obscene materials in October 2022, it was reported that he earned US$240,979 (S$324,019) from the platform between April and October 2021.

The UK-based subscription-based platform is most commonly known as a marketplace for adult content creators. Fans or creators need to be at least 18 years old to create an account and access content.

It was the Covid-19 pandemic that kept people at home and his content in demand, Titus analysed. Since then, the number of subscribers to his channel has dropped, though he said his income is still “decent”.

For a person who dropped out of Nanyang Polytechnic, where he was then studying for a diploma in engineering with business, the unconventional work path was a quick way to financial independence and living on his own.

And Titus knew he had visual appeal. “I (started doing OnlyFans) because I had the ability to do it.

“Honestly speaking, if I had 10 fans, I’d be like, okay, no, this is wasting my time. But I have thousands of fans. I just continue to supply that demand,” he said, matter-of-factly.

He posts adult content on the platform, such as nude pictures.

The sex work took a toll on him, as did the run-in with the law when he was sentenced to three weeks’ jail and fined $3,000.

The fine was imposed for transmitting obscene material by electronic means, and the jail term was for breaching a police order barring him from accessing his OnlyFans account.

Between content creator burnout and worrying about his court case then, his mental health suffered. He saw a psychiatrist who put him on mood-stabilising medication.

His life got busy on the personal front, too.

He married Malaysian influencer Cheryl Chin in June 2022, just weeks after they met. Nine months later, they had a daughter.

By November 2023, Titus and Cheryl announced they were splitting up – amicably, it appeared at first, and then they were beefing publicly.

In media reports, he said she had restricted his visitation rights and had to go through her lawyer to visit their child. He also shared screenshots between him and Cheryl, where she alleged that he had not “paid for a single thing or done anything”.

Given how much of his life has played out online in the past couple of years, it was inevitable that many strangers criticised him.

He knows better now.

“I can’t blame them for making such comments because I was the one who posted such content online. (The) lesson learnt is that if you don’t want people to talk about this, maybe (don’t) talk about it online,” he said.

I asked Titus if he thought he has peaked in life.

After all, he has become a household name among certain demographics, earned much more than many of his peers at this point, got married, became a father and divorced – all before the age of 25.

“I’ll say no,” he replied. “I’m still going, right? But I guess, I’ll try to make more good news instead of interesting news like getting married in a week.”

Passing the real estate agent’s exam eventually, would be good news for him.

Considering his knack for bouncing back from setbacks, I think this is just the start of something bigger for him.

I’ll see you next time at The Usual Place,

Nat