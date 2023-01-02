Titan of Singapore science education retires after 50 years

SINGAPORE - For over half a century, Professor Leo Tan has been a champion of what were thought to be lost causes – and not without good reason, many might say.

After all, the efforts of Singapore’s first locally trained marine biologist led to the nation’s coastal habitats being protected, natural heritage saved, and science education overhauled.

“Most of the things I did have been unsexy,” said Prof Tan, 78, who retired in December as professorial fellow and director of special projects at the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) science faculty after 50 years in science and education.

“Sometimes, it is good to look for lost causes that nobody else wants to do. And you’d be surprised.”

For instance, he spent 40 years fighting for the preservation of Labrador Park, the mainland’s only rocky coast, which he had grown up exploring, until it was gazetted as a nature reserve in 2002.

Not only may the 300m-long stretch house new species yet to be discovered, but it also has historical value. “Future generations will be able to see how Singapore’s coastline may have looked like originally,” he said.

Prof Tan also rejuvenated the then Singapore Science Centre in the 1980s when he was appointed director after others turned down the position as an apparent career dead end.

And dissatisfied with how the Raffles Collection of plants and animal specimens – the country’s oldest natural history collection – had been hidden away for decades in a research museum in NUS, he returned them to the public eye through helping to set up the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum in the early 2010s.

He asserts that most of his roles were handed to him by chance rather than choice. “The only job I put my hand up for was to be a marine biologist,” he said.

Prof Tan, who earned his degrees at the University of Singapore, now NUS, started out teaching biology at the university in 1973 before he was seconded to the Science Centre in 1982.

In 1991, he was asked to be the founding dean of science at the National Institute of Education (NIE). He then led the school from 1994 to 2007.

In 2008, he returned to NUS and helped set up the Lee Kong Chian museum and the bachelor of environmental studies programme.

Among his many accolades, Prof Tan received the Public Administration Gold Medal in 1988 and the National Science and Technology Medal in 1999.

But of all the hats he has worn, his decade at the Science Centre turned out to be the most fulfilling and challenging, said Prof Tan.

“Seven people rejected the position before me. I thought this must be a lousy job. But the Science Centre took me out of my cocoon of university life.”