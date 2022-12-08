‘Tis the season to be jolly: Meet and greet Santa Claus on Dec 9 and 10

Santa Claus flew into Changi Airport on a Finnair flight on Thursday evening. PHOTO: FINNAIR
SINGAPORE - You better watch out, you better not cry because Santa Claus has come to town.

But instead of a reindeer-powered sleigh, the jolly Christmas personality, dressed in his familiar red and white garb, flew into Changi Airport on a Finnair flight on Thursday evening.

Here to spread festive cheer, he will meet the public on Dec 9 from 4.05pm to 6pm at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, and from 6.45pm to 7.15pm at the SkyPark Observation Deck at Marina Bay Sands.

For those who cannot take time off work, fret not. Santa will be at the Flower Dome of Gardens By The Bay on Dec 10, from 10am to 1pm.

He will also make appearances on the same day at Jewel Changi Airport’s Shiseido Forest Valley from 4pm to 5pm, and at Basement 1 of Jewel from 5.30pm to 7pm.

This is Santa’s second stop, after Tokyo, on his tour of Asia.

