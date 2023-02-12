‘Tired but morale still high’: SCDF team in Turkey describes quake rescue efforts

SINGAPORE – As soon as they arrived in the earthquake-stricken city of Kahramanmaras in southern Turkey on Feb 8, an advance team of 20 Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers quickly swung into action.

Driven by worry for survivors who were still trapped under the rubble in the dead of winter and a rush of adrenaline, SCDF’s Operation Lionheart contingent worked around the clock for the first 72 hours, braving temperatures that fell to minus 6 deg C at night.

During this time, they were able to work with their local and international counterparts to rescue a boy and a man from buildings that had collapsed after a magnitude-7.8 earthquake hit south-eastern Turkey and the north-western regions of neighbouring Syria in the early hours of Feb 6.

The advance SCDF team also retrieved three bodies from the rubble before another 48 officers joined them in Turkey on Feb 10, bringing with them additional search-and-rescue equipment, medical supplies, and communications and logistics support equipment.

Speaking to the media via video call from Operation Lionheart’s base of operations in Kahramanmaras, the contingent’s commander, Colonel Chew Keng Tok, said morale remains high despite the fatigue.

“I must say that we are tired, definitely... We are now gradually going to a rotation. Teams are being split up so that they have adequate rest before they are deployed,” he told reporters.

There are also two psychologists and two medical doctors on hand to watch over the physical and mental well-being of the contingent, Col Chew said.

The locals in Turkey have also been warm and keen to offer help despite the devastation.

“While they are in grief... when we approach them, we often receive a lot of help from them. Very simple gestures like offering us warm drinks and food, knowing that we are cold,” he added.

“We see the resilience in them, and for that we salute them.”

So far, close to 30,000 people in Turkey and Syria have died in the wake of the Feb 6 earthquake, which was followed by a powerful magnitude-7.7 aftershock hours later.

On Sunday, United Nations emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths warned that the death toll could more than double. Turkey said about 80,000 people were in hospital, with more than one million in temporary shelters.

Kahramanmaras, which is close to the epicentre of the earthquake, is one of the hardest-hit areas. Before the earthquake, the city was home to about 500,000 people.