Tingkat, catering businesses emphasise safety standards after Sakura Buffet’s licence cancellation

SINGAPORE - Tingkat delivery and catering companies told the Straits Times they have strict measures in place to ensure food safety and quality.

These include discarding unused ingredients on a daily basis to ensure freshness and employing food hygiene officers in the central kitchens to oversee food production in the central kitchens where food is prepared.

The issue came under the spotlight on May 10, when the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) cancelled the licence of catering firm Sakura Buffet following complaints about catered meals that five online businesses had delivered to homes. These complaints involved undercooked or mouldy food, as well the presence of foreign matter such as hair and insects in food.

Investigations found that all the meals had been supplied by Sakura Buffet, and that another seven online businesses were also linked to it. SFA said checks at Sakura Buffet’s premises in Geylang Bahru subsequently found food safety lapses such as dirty premises and the false labelling of time stamps on packed food.

One of Sakura Buffet’s ex-directors is also facing charges for allegedly owing workers some $430,000 in unpaid wages.

The Straits Times contacted 26 companies, five of which responded to shed light on their food safety practices.

For instance, ingredients are delivered on a daily basis and extra ingredients are not used for subsequent meals in the interest of safety and freshness, said food hygiene officer Stanley Ng at tingkat business Homely Delights which serves 200 meals a day.

Head chef Eugene Tan at confinement-focused tingkat business Tian Wei Signature, which serves 450 meals daily, said they employ three certified Level 4 hygiene officers to consistently review and implement new food safety measures. Level 4 is the highest level of the Workforce Skills Qualifications food safety course.

Added Mr Jared Ng, who is manager of halal caterer Rilassi Catering: “We always have a food hygiene officer on-site and conduct audits on workers daily to ensure that they are not sick. When suppliers deliver raw or frozen food, we will check the expiration date.”

When food has been cooked, it is stored in a warmer kept above 60 degrees before being packed in thermal containers and delivered to customers, said Mr Kelvin Ong, who owns Mom’s Cooking, a tingkat company.

Mr Alvin Ong, who is the company’s executive chef, added: “All the food each chef cooks must pass through me for tasting. Because if our food is bad, it affects thousands of people and we have the conscience to serve tasty and safe food.”

He added that different coloured cutting boards are used for vegetables, raw meat and cooked meat, preventing food contamination.

Some companies also take extra steps to ensure food is delivered according to proper procedures.

Said Rilassi’s Mr Ng: “We have an in-house delivery service. As we are a halal company, we cannot ensure that the foods will be handled according to halal procedures when outsourced.”

Added Mr Veera Victor S, who is director of Indian catering and tingkat service company Brinda’s: “All our deliveries are in-house, unless it is peak period.” During such busy periods, his company may tap on external delivery drivers to fulfil orders.