Timor-Leste President on 6-day state visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE - Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta will be making an official visit to Singapore from Tuesday, the first state visit to Singapore by a Timor-Leste president.

The visit from Tuesday to Sunday marks 20 years of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Timor-Leste, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Mr Ramos-Horta will attend an official welcome ceremony at the Istana on Thursday.

He will meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who will host an official lunch for him, while President Halimah Yacob will host a state banquet.

President Ramos-Horta will also have an orchid named in his honour, deliver the 45th Singapore Lecture organised by ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute and visit the NEWater Visitor Centre during his visit.

He will be accompanied by Timor-Leste’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Adaljiza Magno, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Joaquim Amaral, MPs and senior officials.