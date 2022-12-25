Timely to review age limit for caning rapists, say some lawyers

SINGAPORE - Less than three years after he was released from prison for raping his then underage stepdaughter, a man sexually assaulted his two grand-nieces – who were nine and 11 years old – and admitted to the offences in 2021 after he was found out.

But while he had been sentenced to 19 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane for his earlier sexual offences, the diagnosed paedophile could be certain that he would get a sentence without caning for these other offences, as he had passed the age of 50.

This is ironic and not a desirable state of affairs, given that the man is a repeat offender, Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai said during a debate in Parliament in 2021 when the Government amended the law to increase penalties for certain sex crimes.

“I do not see why Parliament should presume in his favour, in favour of a repeat sex offender, that he is not fit to be caned when he is clearly fit to commit those heinous acts,” Mr Murali said.

The man was sentenced to the maximum 20 years’ preventive detention in May.

The issue of judicial caning – and the age limit of 50 that was set during colonial rule – was in the spotlight last week after President Halimah Yacob called for a review of the age limit for caning rapists.

Rapists over the age limit could escape the pain caused by caning despite the lifetime of severe trauma and irreparable damage they inflicted on their victims, Madam Halimah said.