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Timber scaffolds must be dismantled within 3 months to reduce fire risk: Tan See Leng

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng speaking at the Singapore Contractors Association Limited’s annual Environment, Health, and Safety Campaign on July 2.

SINGAPORE – To lower the risk of fires, all timber scaffolds in Singapore must be dismantled within three months of being erected, down from the current nine months.

This rule, which aims to reduce the amount of combustible timber materials on construction sites, will take effect from Jan 1, 2027, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on July 2.

Tan added that his ministry has been studying measures to reduce fire risks associated with scaffolds, taking into account industry feedback and international developments.

“This includes reviewing the use of timber scaffolds and introducing fire performance requirements for scaffold nettings,” he said at the Singapore Contractors Association Limited’s (SCAL) annual Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Campaign.

Scaffolding fire safety has been in the spotlight following a fire at Hong Kong’s Wang Fuk Court apartment complex in November 2025. The blaze, which killed 168 people, was linked to the use of substandard scaffolding nets and foam boards.

Tan added that his ministry and the Singapore Civil Defence Force are also studying new rules that could require scaffold nettings outside buildings to be fire-retardant, which would limit the spread of fires. More details will be shared at a later date.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a separate statement on July 2 that requiring timber scaffolds to be dismantled more quickly addresses safety concerns from the deterioration of timber over time, which could compromise structural integrity.

The measure also encourages the use of more durable, non-combustible scaffolding materials such as steel, aluminium and metal, it added.

In his speech at the event, which was held at the SCAL Construction Hub in Tannery Lane, Tan also said Singapore has made significant progress in workplace safety and health over the years.

In 2025, the country’s workplace fatal injury rate stood at 0.96 death per 100,000 workers – the lowest rate recorded outside of the Covid-19 pandemic, he noted.

The construction sector also made progress, with fatal and major injuries declining from 166 cases in 2024 to 148 cases in 2025.

This translates to a reduced injury rate from 31 injuries per 100,000 workers to 26 injuries. This is the lowest rate recorded for the construction sector, Tan added.

But Tan also voiced concern over a recent spate of fatal accidents, highlighting an incident in May where a supervisor died after a newly constructed canopy gave way when a pallet of bricks was placed on it.

Across the construction sector, the stakes are set to rise as Singapore embarks on major projects such as Changi Airport Terminal 5 and the Marina Bay Sands expansion.

“Our growth must never come at the expense of our workers’ safety,” Tan said, noting that this was why MOM called for a voluntary safety time-out of two weeks at all workplaces from June 26.

To improve workplace safety and health, the minister said the industry should focus on reducing risks in the planning stages, and embracing innovation and technology to prevent accidents.

For instance, robotics and prefabrication reduce workers’ exposure to higher-risk tasks, and artificial intelligence and video analytics can identify unsafe conditions in real time, he said.

“As these technologies become more accessible, we should not see them as optional add-ons, but as part of how we design, plan and deliver safer worksites from the outset.”