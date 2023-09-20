Concern over TikTok trolls posing as IMH doctors to make fun of mental health issues

SINGAPORE - A growing number of TikTok users are posing as doctors from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) to post nuisance comments on the video-sharing platform, a trend that has sparked concern among experts.

These online trolls, who have nicknames like “IMH Doctor Ang Soon Tong”, have in recent months left comments on videos that usually say something like “See me in my office” or “Remember to take your prescribed medication”.

Their targets of choice are usually videos of TikTok creators dancing in public or doing other silly and unusual things.

While they are meant to be tongue-in-cheek, experts and other users say the comments could trivialise mental health issues.

TikTok user Wabikaeru, who has consulted a psychiatrist for 10 years for his anxiety disorder, found the trend silly and funny when he first came across it four months ago. But the content creator, who wanted to be identified only by his TikTok handle, was concerned when it became increasingly common.

“Now, day in and day out, people who log on to TikTok are reminded that going to IMH to see a doctor should be a matter of shame as you will be the butt of other people’s jokes.”

Wabikaeru, who lost his grandmother to suicide, told The Straits Times: “People don’t make fun of patients seeking help for other issues. Why should those with mental health issues be the subject of jokes daily?”

An IMH spokesperson said the hospital is aware of this trend.

“These accounts are disrespectful of our doctors, but we are more concerned about the resulting discussions on these accounts that trivialise the challenges of persons living with mental health issues,” added the spokesperson.

The troll accounts use stock images of doctors or public figures, such as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as their display photo. Many usernames play on vulgar Hokkien phrases.

Some comments by these account users tell video creators to visit IMH for a “medical review”, “comprehensive urine test” or a “voice appointment”.

While these account users might be driven by the desire for validation by being the source of jokes, they are contributing to the association of humour with mental health conditions, said Nanyang Technological University psychology professor Albert Lee.

“When funny things are repeatedly framed in terms of mental illnesses, it is a matter of time before people begin to take mental illnesses less seriously,” he said, adding that this would cause people to be less willing to seek professional help if they need it.