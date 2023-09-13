TikTok bans account of Singaporean hacker who claims he hacked into Mindef’s systems

SINGAPORE – The TikTok account of Singaporean hacker James Raj Arokiasamy was banned on Wednesday after he posted videos challenging the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) to prove he had not gained access into its systems.

This comes after Mindef on Monday had refuted claims made by the 44-year-old that he had “hacked into Mindef and into a lot of government sectors” about a decade ago.

In a video posted on Monday night in response to Mindef’s statement, Mr James Raj said he would “go on national social media and apologise” if the ministry can prove he had never gained access to its servers. He also said he will swear off hacking.

In the event that he could hack into Mindef’s systems, however, Mr James Raj said he wants the ministry to apologise to him on national television, adding that he wants to be made its head of information and technology.

In the 8-minute 32-second video, he also said he is not afraid of receiving correction orders under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma), challenging the ministry to issue one.

Mr James Raj, who goes by the pseudonym Messiah, additionally alleged that he was abused in prison during his incarceration in 2015.

In a separate video which he posted on the account @JamesMessiah, he showed a physical copy of his charge sheet, although it was not clear when the document was dated.

The document stated he had hacked into the National Day Parade website, with Mindef mentioned as being linked to the site.

The Straits Times has contacted Mindef and the Singapore Prison Service for more information.

According to TikTok’s guidelines, the social media platform may permanently ban an account for several reasons.

These include failing to meet certain requirements laid out in its terms of service, impersonating someone else, or violations such as promoting or threatening violence, or other forms of problematic content and actions, such as child sex abuse.

Accounts that have hit the maximum number of strikes for multiple violations, or fallen afoul multiple times of its intellectual property policy will also be banned.

ST has contacted TikTok to find out why Mr James Raj’s account was banned.

The Singaporean had made his claims in the Sept 6 episode of local current affairs podcast Plan B, and said that his actions caused embarrassment to the Government.

In its statement on Monday, Mindef said: “This is untrue. Mindef’s systems were neither hacked nor compromised as claimed.”