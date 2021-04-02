Tighter security checks begin at MRT stations

Enhanced security screening measures similar to airport checks kicked off at selected MRT stations yesterday.

Checks including metal detector screening and X-ray scans were conducted at random.

The Straits Times observed that for the most part, the enhanced screening was implemented smoothly at Bukit Gombak station along the North-South Line and Kembangan station along the East-West Line.

At each station, up to four transit security officers - privately contracted from ST Engineering - were positioned with screening equipment just before the fare gates.

From 10.20am to 10.30am at Bukit Gombak station, eight commuters, all carrying bags, were approached at random to undergo the screening.

They were asked to empty their pockets and place all their belongings in a tray that went through an X-ray scanner.

Random checks won't cause delays for most commuters: LTA

After crossing a walk-through metal detector, they were scanned by a security officer using a handheld metal detector.

For most of them, the entire process took under 30 seconds.

In a statement issued yesterday evening, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the introduction of enhanced security screenings at selected MRT stations went smoothly, and that data from the first day of operations showed that the time taken to complete the process was, as observed by ST, less than 30 seconds.

"These checks are conducted at random and will not cause delays to most commuters," said a spokesman.

LTA added that it would continue to work with public transport operators to review and enhance the process.

MORE HASSLE, BUT SAFER It's quite troublesome and will take up time if I'm in a rush... But I do feel safer with this implemented. HOUSEWIFE COCO WONG, 60, who was at Bukit Gombak station yesterday.

At Bukit Gombak station, Madam Coco Wong, 60, was slightly confused when asked to undergo the screening process.

The housewife told ST that she was worried she would get into trouble for having food in her bag.

Madam Wong, who speaks only Mandarin, also could not understand the security officer's instructions in English. "It's quite troublesome and will take up time if I'm in a rush," she said.

But designer Muhd Fauzi, who was screened at Kembangan station, said the process was fast and caused minimal inconvenience.

30 Number of seconds it took for the entire process - emptying pockets, placing all belongings in a tray that went through an X-ray scanner, crossing a walk-through metal detector, being scanned by a security officer using a handheld metal detector - to be completed.

The 29-year-old was one of five commuters to be scanned between 12.30pm and 12.50pm.

He and Madam Wong both said they understood that the check was a basic security measure, but were not aware of any need for stepped-up efforts.

"I'm not sure why, I don't read the news," said Madam Wong. "But I do feel safer with this implemented."

At Farrer Park station along the North East Line, security equipment was seen cordoned off and not in use yesterday.

The screening equipment will be rotated periodically across MRT stations on all rail lines.

These measures work together with the Threat-Oriented Person Screening Integrated System (Topsis), a threat assessment programme under which more than 30,000 public transport staff have been trained to keep a lookout for suspicious items, people and activities, LTA said on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, it noted the need to safeguard Singapore's public transport network and remain vigilant against evolving security threats - a message echoed by operators SMRT and SBS Transit.

Recently, two young, self-radicalised individuals were detained in the space of a few months in connection with separate terror plots against places of worship here.

The enhanced security roll-out at MRT stations yesterday came ahead of Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

It followed a six-month trial that began in November 2018.