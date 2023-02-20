New measures to curb high-rise littering a good step forward, say MPs

SINGAPORE – Tissues, sanitary pads, curry and even faeces: Mr Lee Kok Chuan, cleaning site manager in Ang Mo Kio, has seen all sorts of awful and dangerous things flung from high-rise buildings into common areas.

But the new Environmental Public Health (Amendment) Bill passed on Feb 6 aims to put a stop to that, making it easier and faster for the National Environment Agency (NEA) to tackle high-rise littering.

Mr Lee, 54, hopes it will serve as a deterrent to litterbugs – particularly those who fling killer litter out of their high-rise homes.

“I’ve seen flower pots, glass beer bottles and table fans thrown out of the window... Thankfully, no one got hurt, but we might not always be so lucky,” he said.

“Although littering is a bad habit and the new Bill might not change their ways, I hope it will make it easier to punish those that don’t.”

A new rule captured in the Bill presumes that a suspected flat owner is guilty of high-rise littering unless he proves his innocence.

Evidence captured by NEA surveillance cameras, or photos and videos submitted by the public, can be used to identify beyond reasonable doubt that occupants of a particular flat were responsible for high-rise littering.

To avoid charges against them, flat owners and tenants will have to show that they are not responsible for the high-rise litter within 14 days of being required to do so.

The rule will kick in on July 1.

While the new amendment is a good step in the right direction, Yio Chu Kang MP Yip Hon Weng said the Bill does not provide enough deterrence.

“We need a systematic and comprehensive approach that addresses the underlying causes of littering, and focus on how to tackle the issue effectively,” he said.

“This can be done by looking into other areas such as public education, as well as infrastructure enhancements.”

Hougang MP Dennis Tan said the new Bill might make prosecution of high-rise litterbugs easier and reduce cases in the long run.

However, he hopes that placing the burden of proof on flat owners will not deteriorate relationships between owners and their family members or tenants.

He added: “Our society needs to continue to work on the small group of inconsiderate people in every part of Singapore who are responsible for the littering acts which make our estates and public spaces dirty, whether by way of better education, better public education or more effective surveillance or enforcement measures... It is a work in progress.”