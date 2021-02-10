Tighter rules for travellers from Vietnam; extra testing for business pass holders

Visitors from Vietnam will face tighter restrictions entering Singapore from Saturday due to an increase in Covid-19 cases in the country, in the latest border measures announced yesterday by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Short-term travellers holding an air travel pass (ATP) who have visited Vietnam within the last 14 days will not be allowed into Singapore, said MOH.

The new border measures include additional testing for Business Travel Pass (BTP) holders and an easing of restrictions for travellers from New South Wales.

Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders arriving here from Vietnam will also need to take a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on arrival, serve a 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities and take a PCR test before the end of their SHN.

All travellers who are not Singapore citizens or permanent residents will need to take a PCR test within 72 hours before departure, said MOH.

Visitors are allowed to serve their SHN at their place of residence if they fulfil criteria, which include occupying their home alone.

Additional Covid-19 testing will also be required for BTP travellers when they return to Singapore, said the Health Ministry.

Last June, the scheme was introduced to facilitate essential business travel for Singapore-based senior executives with regional or international responsibilities.

PCR testing will be required on the third, seventh and 14th day of their return while a serology test will be implemented on the third day.

These tests minimise the risk of potential incubating cases leaking into the community, said MOH.

Lighter measures for visitors from New South Wales (NSW) in Australia will also come into force from Thursday as there have been no local community cases recorded in the state over the last 21 days, said MOH. Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders coming from NSW will undergo a PCR test upon arrival instead of a seven-day SHN.

Short-term visitors from NSW can also apply for an ATP for entry on or after Feb 16.

Ang Qing