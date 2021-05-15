Tighter rules for tours, hotels, events and cruises: STB

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has announced that tighter measures for tourism businesses will be in place from tomorrow to June 13.

Operating capacity for attractions and cruises will be reduced to 25 per cent.

Indoor or outdoor shows will allow up to 100 attendees with pre-event testing, and up to 50 without the tests. The same applies for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (Mice) events and live performances.

As for hotels, no more than two guests are allowed in each room, except when the individuals are all from the same household. No dining in is allowed at hotel food and beverage establishments.

For tours, 20 people will be allowed per tour, with a maximum of two people per group in each tour.

STB also said that people who have hotel bookings during the period from tomorrow to June 13 may change their booking dates or request a refund, subject to terms and conditions.

Those who have used their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers for hotel bookings during this period can have the vouchers refunded.

STB said that the validity dates of tickets for attractions and tours will be extended, and that authorised booking partners or merchants will reach out to users to provide assistance.

"We thank our tourism partners and locals for their support during this difficult time. Together, we can emerge stronger and safer," STB said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Cruise operator Dream Cruises, which runs cruise liner World Dream, said on Facebook yesterday that cruises that have been scheduled from tomorrow to June 13 will continue as planned.

However, in view of the temporary lowering of guest capacity and operations, Dream Cruises said it would offer two options to guests who cannot go on cruises they have booked - a change of cruise date or a cancellation.

Travelling groups will be limited to two guests per cabin.

Dine-in service at on-board restaurants will be suspended and replaced by takeaway and room service options.

Outdoor sports and exercise activities or any activities where participants have to remove their face masks will also be suspended temporarily, said Dream Cruises.

"We thank you in advance for your kind understanding and support in the light of these unforeseen circumstances," it said.

More details for hotel, attraction and local tour guests are available at go.gov.sg/hotel as well as at go.gov.sg/attraction and go.gov.sg/localtour

Ng Keng Gene