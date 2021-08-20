Tighter curbs gave time to ramp up vaccinations, saving lives: Ong

A return to tightened measures with the emergence of the Jurong Fishery Port Covid-19 cluster last month bought Singapore time for vaccination rates to be ramped up.

The move prevented more people from dying, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday.

"In hindsight, it was a correct decision to throttle back to phase two (heightened alert) when the Jurong Fishery Port cluster first broke out. Fortunately we did that, if not there would have been many more deaths," added Mr Ong.

"So that move, I think, saved many lives," he added.

The minister said there were eight local deaths reported from July 29 to Wednesday, seven of whom were unvaccinated seniors.

A 90-year-old man who died from Covid-19 complications on Tuesday was the first fully vaccinated death here.

The Ministry of Health had said that he was advanced in age and had a history of chronic kidney disease and hypertension.

"But the positive news now... is that admissions to the ICU are on a downward trend, as cases are coming down and more people have been getting vaccinated," Mr Ong said.

The Jurong Fishery Port cluster, which also involved markets and hawker centres here, was responsible for more than 1,100 Covid-19 cases, many of whom were unvaccinated seniors.

Mr Ong noted that over the past 21 days, Singapore saw a total of 19 admissions to intensive care units (ICUs).

8

Number of local Covid-19 deaths from July 29 to Wednesday, seven of whom were unvaccinated seniors.

There were nine in the first week, seven in the second week and three admissions in the past week.

"It is coming down steadily, and let's hope we can keep that to a minimum as more people get vaccinated," he added.

As at Tuesday, 77 per cent of the population have completed their entire vaccine regimen, while 82 per cent have received at least one dose, he added.

The vaccination rate among seniors aged 60 and above has also gone up to 85 per cent.

By some time next month, 82 per cent of the population will be fully vaccinated, said Mr Ong.

Discounting those who are ineligible for vaccination, such as children under 12, he added that 90 per cent of the population would be fully vaccinated.

He added that Singapore has made significant progress in the vaccination rate among seniors, with 89 per cent of those aged 60 and above on track to receive both doses by early next month.

Cheryl Tan