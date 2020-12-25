Tighter curbs for travellers from S. Korea

From Sunday, all travellers into Singapore who have been in South Korea in the past 14 days must serve a 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) at dedicated facilities.

The new measure kicks in from 11.59pm tomorrow, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday, owing to the sustained surge in cases in South Korea.

The restriction will also apply to returning Singapore-based travellers under the reciprocal green lane between Singapore and South Korea, due to the increased risk of community spread.

Since Nov 4, travellers from South Korea had been allowed to serve their 14-day SHN at a place of residence.

Travellers from Hong Kong, Fiji, Sri Lanka and Thailand are still allowed to apply to opt out of dedicated SHN facilities and serve their 14-day SHN at their place of residence, said MOH. They need to fulfil criteria such as occupying their place of residence alone.

The ministry said: "As the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures to manage the risk of importation and transmission to the community.

"Any changes to border measures will be updated on the SafeTravel website."