Tiger God statue at Chinese temple in Balestier missing; police report made

SINGAPORE - A police report has been made after one of the Tiger God statues at Rochore Tua Pek Kong Temple was found to be missing, the temple said on Dec 7.

The Tiger God statue – which is made of clay – was discovered to be missing in the early hours of Dec 6, said a spokesperson for the temple located at 249 Balestier Road. A police report was made later that day.

It is among seven Tiger God statues kept at an altar in an area of the temple that is usually left unlocked. The deity is believed to protect people and help ward off evil spirits.

According to the temple, its CCTV footage showed a man loitering around the altar of the Tiger God for nearly 30 minutes from 11.48pm on Dec 5.

The temple is appealing to members of the public for more information.

“We are very baffled as to why it was taken. It has been placed outside for the longest time,” said the spokesperson. “This is the first time it has happened.”

The missing statue has been at the temple for at least 30 years, the spokesperson added.

Following the incident, some of the remaining statues kept in the unlocked area will be moved to the locked area at the end of each day.

“The Tiger God is a revered deity belonging to the community. Anyone found to buy or sell the deity statue is not only infringing the law; it is also being disrespectful to the deity,” the spokesperson said.

Rochore Tua Pek Kong Temple was established in 1847 by Hokkien labourers who were working in plantations in the Balestier Road vicinity. The temple is now managed by Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan.

The Straits Times has contacted the police for more information.