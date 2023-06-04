Tiger conservation in India saved at least one million tonnes of CO2 from being emitted: Study

SINGAPORE - Tiger conservation in India – aimed at rescuing the country’s iconic big cat from extinction – has a dual benefit of mitigating carbon emissions by preventing deforestation, a recent study has found.

At least one million tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2) have been saved thus far – a climate co-benefit reaped from decades of tiger conservation, according to the study, which took just over a year, conducted by researchers from the National University of Singapore’s Centre for Nature-Based Climate Solutions (NUS CNCS).

There are currently 53 tiger reserves in India, which add up to an area of 75,796 sq km – about 2 per cent of India’s land area.

As at 2022, there were 3,167 tigers in India, a 6.74 per cent increase from 2,967 tigers in 2018, according to a report by India’s National Tiger Conservation Authority in April 2023.

Compared with other protected areas in the country, tiger reserves are more stringently monitored and get increased funding to ensure that their forested habitats are kept intact, to ensure sufficient prey and to provide safe breeding grounds for the tigers to thrive.

To determine and quantify the climate impact of these reserves, researchers from NUS CNCS studied 45 reserves which have been around long enough for the impact of tiger conservation policy to come into effect.

For instance, the researchers selected reserves which were established from 2007 onwards, as the National Tiger Conservation Authority was formed only in 2005. The authority’s focus is to improve tiger conservation through a more ambitious policy.

This helped to improve management of protected areas for tigers through more enhanced technological tools for monitoring, such as Global Positioning System-based mobile tools, for example, said Mr Aakash Lamba, who was the first author of the study.

The study, which was published in scientific journal Nature Ecology and Evolution on May 25, also found that deforestation rates went down at 11 of the tiger reserves analysed, amounting to over 5,800ha of forest saved.

But four of the reserves, which were part of the study, still had higher-than-expected rates of forest loss, which were likely a result of shifting agricultural practices, illegal timber trade, and mining that have been reported in the peripheries of notable tiger reserves such as Kaziranga National Park and Dampa Reserves in north-east India.

“The remoteness and lower development of reserves in north-east India had probably led to less effective enforcement and a higher risk of deforestation,” said the study.

As for the remaining 30 reserves which were part of the study, the researchers did not have enough statistical evidence to suggest a link between tiger conservation and climate change benefits, said Mr Lamba.

Overall, the study concluded that the net-avoided emissions from the tiger reserves remained at around 1.08 million tonnes of CO2 – which is equivalent to taking about 200 cars off the road for a year.

These avoided emissions helped the country save about US$93 million (S$126 million) – which is what India would have had to face in environmental damages if the 1.08 million tonnes of CO2 were released into the atmosphere.