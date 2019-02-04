Ties that bind

Some patrons of Chinatown Complex Food Centre yesterday received oranges from volunteers from the People's Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council (Mesra), led by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development and Education Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim. In total, 388 bags of oranges were distributed by around 30 volunteers, who also attended a talk by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations on Chinese customs and traditions. Dr Faishal, adviser to Mesra, said these initiatives were a good way to deepen intercultural appreciation and understanding.