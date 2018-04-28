Tie-up between IMDA and ITE makes it easier for seniors to pick up digital skills

SINGAPORE - Basic and more advanced skills for the digital age such as coding will be more accessible to seniors, thanks to a tie-up between the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

The two institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the TECH4Community Festival at Our Tampines Hub on Saturday (April 28), which will see ITE offer affordable infocomm training and a customised curriculum for seniors.

It signed on as a Silver Infocomm Junction, which is a senior-friendly IT learning hub that offers classes on topics like how to use smartphones and IT software. There are currently more than 30 of these hubs located island-wide.

Students will also volunteer under the Friends of Silver Infocomm programme, which conducts IT workshops and tutorials for seniors.

In addition, those from ITE's School of Electronics and Info-Comm Technology will develop technology to help people with disabilities live independently.

The TECH4Community Festival, which runs until Sunday, showcases the latest technology, and provides hands-on tutorials and coaching in the uses of blockchain, cyber security, cloud technology, robotics, virtual reality and internet of things (IoT).

It is organised by IMDA and SGTech, formerly known as the Singapore Infocomm Technology Federation, and which advocates the technology industry.

Dr Yaacob Ibrahim, Minister for Communications and Information was the Guest-of-Honour for the event, with more than 5,000 people attending the event on the first day.

"Building a digitally-ready nation requires the effort of many in the community," said Ms Koh Li-Na, senior director of IMDA's Digital Readiness Cluster.

"We are heartened that partners like SGTech and ITE have stepped forward to strengthen our Digital Readiness outreach efforts, and empower Singaporeans with the confidence to use technology in their daily activities," she added.