Tickets to Broadway hit Kinky Boots up for grabs

The Broadway hit musical Kinky Boots will open in Singapore on Oct 5 at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

With songs from 1980s music icon Cyndi Lauper, Kinky Boots is based on a true story of how Charlie Price (played by Lance Bordelon) transforms his father's bankrupt shoe factory thanks to Lola (Jos N. Banks), a fabulous drag performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos. As Charlie and Lola work to turn the fortunes of the factory around, friendship blossoms between this unlikely pair.

We have 10 pairs of tickets to give away for each of the performances on Oct 14.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Download the SPH Rewards app

Look for the giveaway in the Rewards section

Save the deal to your e-wallet

Press the "Go to website" button on the "Details" page and complete the contest form.

Terms and conditions apply.

Dinner treat at Forest with chef and family



Chef Sam Leong (left), his wife Forest, mother Mama, and son Joe - will present a five-course Leong Three Generations Family Specials dinner. PHOTO: FOREST



The Straits Times subscribers have a chance to dine at Forest and meet the restaurant's celebrity chef, Sam Leong, and his family.

Chef Leong, his mother Mama, his wife Forest, and son Joe will present their five-course Leong Three Generations Family Specials dinner, with dishes such as king prawn rice vermicelli served with farm cabbage in Chinese wine broth, and warm black sesame cake served with black sesame ice cream.

The Straits Times, in partnership with Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), is giving this dining treat worth $276 ($138++ a person) to 10 ST subscribers as part of the ST+ news with benefits programme. The dinner will be hosted by ST food correspondent Rebecca Lynne Tan on Oct 4.

For a chance to enjoy this treat, take part in this contest, which closes on Sept 26. Winners will be notified by Oct 1.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

Download the SPH Rewards app

Look for the giveaway in the Rewards section ?Save the deal to your e-wallet

Press the "Go to website" button on the "Details" page and answer this question:

Name the celebrity chef helming Forest restaurant in RWS.

If there are more correct answers than prizes, a lucky draw will be conducted to determine the winners. Terms and conditions apply.

The Straits Times Loyalty Programme allows readers to enjoy a whole range of dining, shopping and leisure perks by just subscribing to The Straits Times. There are also lucky draw prizes to be won and discounts on exciting events.

HOW TO ENJOY SUBSCRIBER BENEFITS

Open the Apple App Store for iPhone users or Google Play for Android phone users.

Search for the SPH Rewards app and download it. Users with existing mySPH accounts can use the same user ID and password to log in to the app. Those who have yet to create an account can follow the simple steps to register for one.

Subscribers can get family members to download the app on their own devices and sign in using the same log-in details to benefit from the deals.

After logging in, simply flash the ST+ e-card in the application to enjoy benefits from various partners.

Readers who wish to subscribe to The Straits Times to enjoy the ST+ benefits can call 6388-3838, e-mail circs@sph.com.sg or go to www.sphsubscription.com.sg

Advertisers who are keen to inquire about the ST+ Loyalty programme may e-mail chuamc@sph.com.sg