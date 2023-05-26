Ticket applications for 3 NDP 2023 shows to open at noon on May 29

SINGAPORE - Those interested in watching the National Day Parade (NDP) shows this year can apply for tickets from noon on May 29.

Ticketed NDP shows, which will be held at the Padang for the first time since 2019, will be open to all Singaporean citizens and permanent residents for ballot, the NDP 2023 executive committee announced on Friday.

Members of the public can apply for one of three ticketed shows – the NDP previews on July 22 and 29, as well as the actual parade on Aug 9.

The Padang can accommodate about 27,000 spectators.

The public can apply for the tickets via the NDP website (www.ndp.gov.sg). Applicants can also scan the QR code on the website to access the application form.

Applications close at noon on June 12.

Each applicant can apply for either two, four or six tickets and is entitled to only one ballot chance. For applicants who attempt to apply more than once, only their last submission would be accepted.

All applicants will receive a confirmation e-mail after they have submitted their application, the organising committee said.

Applicants are also encouraged to use their personal e-mail address to ensure that notification e-mails are not redirected to junk and spam mail folders.

Tickets will not be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, but through an electronic balloting process. Each ticket will admit only one spectator. All children, including infants carried in arms, must have a valid ticket for admission to the show.

Successful applicants will be notified from June 23 to 28 via e-mail. Notifications will be sent from this e-mail address: ndp2023@hapz.com. The organisers remind applicants to check both their inbox and the spam and junk mail folders.

Applicants are strongly advised not to fill out any forms from unverified links and sources to prevent fraudulent attempts to obtain their personal information.

Notifications about NDP 2023 sent from other addresses could also be scams or phishing attempts, said the organisers.