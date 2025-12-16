Thundery showers will continue for the rest of December

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Keep your brollies handy when you leave the house in the last two weeks of December, as thundery showers are expected on most days.

The wet weather is likely to continue for the rest of the month, with thundery showers expected in the afternoon on most day s, and extending into the evening on some, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on D ec 16.

Showers are expected to be wide spread and heavy on a few of these days. The total rainfall for the second fortnight of December is forecast to b e near avera ge over most parts of the island.

Daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 3 2 deg C an d 34 deg C on most days.

North-east monsoon conditions are expected to continue in the second fortnight of December, with winds blowing mainly from the north-west or north-east, added the weatherman.

Thundery showers during first half of December

Moderate to heavy thundery showers fell over parts of Singapore on most afternoons in the first half of December, extending into the evening on a few days, said the Met Service.

On Dec 4, the daily total rainfall o f 134.2 mm recorded at Jurong West was the highest rainfall recorded for the first fortnight of December.

Most parts of Singapore recorded above average rainfall in the first fortnight of December. The area around Jurong Pier registered rainfall of 175 per cent above average, while the area around MacRitchie Reservoir, in contrast, had 7 per cent below average rainfall.

Heavy rain during this period brought about a number of flash floods in the first half of December, with the most recent occurring on the afternoon of Dec 12 .

Flash floods were reported in Kembangan and East Coast Road amid heavy rain, according to national water agency PUB, which also issued flash flood warnings for several other locations.

Flash flood warnings were issued on six d ays du ring the first fortnight of the month. The National Environment Agency also issued heavy rain warnings on seven days during the same period .

The Maritime and Port Authority Of Singapore (MPA) advised people to stay vigilant at sea during the north-east monsoon season , which is expected to persist until March 2026 .

During this period, stronger winds, choppier sea conditions and moderate to heavy rain may occur, MPA cautioned.

Despite the rainy weather, temperatures remained relatively high. The daily maximum temperatures in the first fortnight of December were between 32 deg C and 34 deg C on most days. The highest daily maximum temperature of 34.5 deg C was recorded at Newton on Dec 5.