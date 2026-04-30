Thundery showers, warm weather expected in first half of May

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The total rainfall for the first fortnight of May is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island.

SINGAPORE – Expect thundery showers in the afternoon over parts of Singapore in the first two weeks of May, said the weatherman.

Warm days, however, are here to stay, with daily maximum temperatures to range from 33 deg C to 35 deg C on most days and slightly exceed 35 deg C on some days.

The Meteorological Service Singapore said in its fortnightly report that inter-monsoon conditions are expected to continue in Singapore and the surrounding region, with mostly light winds coming from variable directions.

Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds on one or two mornings, the Met Service added. Some thundery showers may also extend into the evening on a few days.

The total rainfall for the first fortnight of May is forecast to be above average over most parts of the island, the weatherman said.

In reviewing the weather for the second half of April, the Met Service said thundery showers fell over parts of the island on most days.

On April 21, regional winds brought moderate to heavy thundery showers over many areas of Singapore in the late morning and afternoon. The daily total rainfall of 104.4mm recorded in Jurong West that day was the highest in the second fortnight of April.

Across the two weeks, the eastern and western parts of Singapore recorded above-average rainfall, while the other parts of the island mostly recorded below-average rainfall.

For example, the area around Changi registered rainfall of 68 per cent above average, while the area around Lower Peirce Reservoir registered rainfall of 61 per cent below average.

The daily maximum temperatures during this period were above 33 deg C on most days , peaking at 35.5 deg C in Paya Lebar and Tuas South on April 25, and in Clementi on April 28.