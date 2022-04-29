Thundery showers, warm days to come in the first half of May in Singapore

SINGAPORE - The wet and warm weather is expected to prevail in the first two weeks of May, said the weathernman.

This is because the monsoon rain band is set to lie close to the equatorial region, bringing thundery showers to Singapore on most days, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Friday (April 29).

Low-level winds are expected to be light and variable in direction during the inter-monsoon period, but may strengthen to blow from the south-west or west on some days.

In the first half of May, heavy thundery showers are expected to be short, with frequent lightning, and occur in the afternoon and evening on some days.

On several days, the thundery showers may be intense. The passage of Sumatra squalls - a line of thunderstorms - may lead to widespread thundery showers with gusty winds over Singapore in the morning.

But overall, rainfall should be near normal over most parts of the island, MSS said.

Daily temperatures should range between 24 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, and may reach 35 deg C or higher on a few days.

Last month saw some short thundery showers over parts of the island mainly in the late morning and afternoon on some days.

There were also a few days when thundery showers fell during the night and pre-dawn hours.

The daily total rainfall of 91.1mm recorded in Sengkang on April 17 was the highest rainfall recorded for April.

The temperatures in April were also generally warm, with the daily maximum temperature above 34 deg C on 13 days.

The highest temperature of 36.8 deg C was recorded in Admiralty on April 1, while the lowest minimum temperature of 22.2 deg C was recorded in Sembawang on April 9.

In April, rain was above average over half of the island.

The rainfall recorded at Sentosa was 78 per cent above average, while the rainfall at Jurong West was 57 per cent below average.