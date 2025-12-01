Thundery showers expected on most afternoons in first two weeks of December

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Singapore is expected to see moderate to thundery showers over parts of the island on most afternoons in the first two weeks of December, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in its fortnightly advisory on Dec 1.

The showers may extend into the evening on a few of these days, it added.

According to MSS, the total rainfall for the first fortnight of December is forecast to be near average over most parts of the island.

The daily temperature will likely range between 24 deg Celsius and 33 deg Celsius on most days during this period.

Although thundery showers are expected on most days, the daily maximum temperature may reach around 34 deg Celsius on a few days.

North-east monsoon conditions are expected to prevail in the first two weeks of December, with winds blowing mainly from the north-west or north-east.

In its review of weather conditions in the last two weeks of November, MSS said inter-monsoon conditions prevailed over the island and the surrounding region in the middle of the month, with winds generally light and variable in direction.

“In the last week of November, the low-level winds strengthened and blew from the west, and, for periods, from the north-east,” it added.

Thundery showers also fell over parts of the island on most days, with Sumatra squalls also bringing thundery showers and gusty winds over the island on some nights.

Regional convergence of winds brought heavy thundery showers over many areas of Singapore in the afternoon on Nov 17 , with Clementi seeing a daily total rainfall of 70.4mm , the highest rainfall recorded for the fortnight.

The daily maximum temperatures in the second fortnight of November were between 32 deg Celsius and 34 deg Celsius on most days, MSS said.

The highest daily maximum temperature in the last two weeks of November was 35.2 deg Celsius , recorded at Paya Lebar on Nov 29.

Rainfall in most parts of Singapore for this period was below average, with the area around Sembawang registering 50 per cent less rainfall than average.

The area around Sentosa, meanwhile, registered rainfall of 59 per cent above average.