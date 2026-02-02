Thundery afternoon showers expected over parts of Singapore in first two weeks of February

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Rainfall in the first fortnight of February is expected to be near average over most parts of Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Wet weather is expected in Singapore from the middle of this week.

In the first fortnight of February, thundery showers are expected in the afternoon over parts of the island on most days, with some extending into the evening .

This is because prevailing north-east monsoon conditions are expected to continue in the first two weeks of February, said the Meteorological Service Singapore on Feb 2 .

Winds are expected to largely come from the north-west or north-east.

Rainfall in the first two weeks of February is expected to be near average over most parts of the island , said the weatherman.

Daily highs are likely to range between 32 deg C and 34 deg C on most days , it added.

In a review of the past fortnight, the weatherman said north-east monsoon conditions prevailed over Singapore , with low-level winds blowing from the north or north-east .

The past two weeks were also marked by dry weather , the weatherman said, adding that localised short-duration showers fell over parts of Singapore in the afternoon on a few days.

The highest rainfall in the second fortnight of January was recorded on Jan 16. On that day, 54.8mm of rain was recorded in Lim Chu Kang.

Daily maximum temperatures in the past two weeks were between 32 deg C and 33 deg C on most days, the weatherman said.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 33.5 deg C was recorded in Jurong Island on Jan 24, and in Paya Lebar on Jan 31, it said.

Overall, Singapore recorded well below average rainfall in the second fortnight of January, with Changi registering rainfall of about 99 per cent below average , it added.

Windy and cool conditions were observed in January.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the weatherman said that as at Jan 27 , the highest wind gust for January was 62.8kmh , recorded in Pulau Semakau on Jan 17 during thundery showers .

At the Changi climate station, daily mean wind speeds from Jan 1 to 27 ranged from 10.2kmh to 18.8kmh . This is above the 30-year average (1991-2020) wind speed of 9.4kmh for the month of January , the Met Service said.

It added that the recent strong winds, including those experienced at night, were due to series of bursts of cold air from high-pressure systems that build up over continental northern Asia during the Northern Hemisphere winter.

During such monsoon surges, mean wind speeds can reach up to 35kmh and wind gusts can reach up to 55kmh, said the Met Service.

The lowest temperature in January – as at Jan 27 – was 22.3 deg C , recorded in Pulau Ubin on Jan 19 . Temperatures at night ranged from about 22 deg C to 26 deg C across Singapore.

The lowest January temperature on record is 1 9.4 deg C, recorded at Mount Faber on Jan 30 and 31, 1934.