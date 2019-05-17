Thundery showers expected for rest of month

Expect more thundery showers and warm conditions in the next two weeks.

Short thundery showers are expected mostly between the late morning and early afternoon on six to eight days during the next two weeks, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said in a statement yesterday.

It said that on two or three days next week, Sumatra squalls may bring widespread thundery showers accompanied by gusty winds between pre-dawn and the morning.

The forecast is that the inter-monsoon conditions that started in late March should continue for the rest of this month.

During this period, low-level winds are predicted to blow from the south or south-east.

Rainfall this month is likely to be above normal levels for many parts of Singapore.

The warm and humid conditions experienced in the first half of the month are expected to continue for the rest of it, said the MSS.

Daily temperature on most days is expected to range from 26 deg C to 34 deg C.

On days with little or no rainfall, the daily maximum temperature can hit around 35 deg C.

In the past two weeks, low-level winds were generally weak and variable in direction.

During this period, the presence of the monsoon rain band near the equatorial region brought short thundery showers over the island, mostly between the morning and early afternoon.

On a few of these days, the eastward passage of Sumatra squalls brought widespread thunderstorms and gusty winds over Singapore between pre-dawn and the morning.

Due to the strong convergence of air streams in the region, two consecutive Sumatra squalls moved across Singapore last Wednesday.

One moved during the early hours of pre-dawn, while the other occurred during the late morning.

Sumatra squalls also moved across the island last Friday and Saturday.

Gusty winds with speeds of up to 90kmh were recorded in Pasir Panjang last Friday, while a large waterspout was seen over the sea south of Tanjong Pagar last Saturday.

Despite the wet weather during the first two weeks of this month, most days recorded a maximum temperature of 34 deg C or higher, said the MSS.

The highest daily maximum temperature during the period was 35 deg C, recorded in Paya Lebar on May 6, and also in Clementi on May 7. The lowest daily minimum temperature was 20.8 deg C at East Coast Park around pre-dawn when the squall moved over Singapore last Wednesday.

More than three-quarters of Singapore received above average rainfall in the first fortnight of this month.