Thundery showers and cooler weather expected in second half of October

SINGAPORE – Bring out the brollies, as rainy days in the next two weeks are expected to bring respite from the searing heat in Singapore.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) expects more thundery afternoon showers that extend into the evening on a few days. “In the second half of the fortnight, short-duration thundery showers will occur over parts of the island in the late morning and afternoon.”

The rains will likely see the mercury fall from the first half of October, with daily maximum temperatures likely to be between 33 deg C and 34 deg C on most days.

More rainfall is also expected across South-east Asia in the coming two weeks, which may improve the haze situation and reduce the chance of transboundary haze affecting Singapore.

“The chance of the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading reaching the Unhealthy range in Singapore is low for the coming fortnight,” said MSS.

On Oct 7 and 8, haze from forest fires in central and southern Sumatra was blown to Singapore by prevailing winds, which resulted in unhealthy levels of haze over parts of the island. The highest 24-hour PSI of 123 was recorded on Oct 7 between 8pm and 9pm, in the eastern part of Singapore.

The first half of October saw dry and warm weather, except for a few days with rainfall.

The high of 36.3 deg C recorded on Oct 9 in Admiralty surpassed the past top temperature record for October, which was 35.7 deg C recorded on Oct 14, 2001, and Oct 13, 2019.