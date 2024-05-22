‘Thrown to the roof and then to the floor’: SQ321 passengers describe chaos on turbulence-hit flight

SINGAPORE - A passenger on board Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 on May 21 had just taken off his seatbelt to use the restroom when the plane plunged without warning.

The 30-year-old was sent slamming into the ceiling of the cabin, before falling back near his seat.

“I hit my neck and my back,” said the passenger, recounting the moment that the plane was hit by severe turbulence on its way to Singapore from London.

The incident, which occurred about 10 hours into the flight, took place during a routine breakfast service, throwing things in the cabin, even people, everywhere.

The passenger, who requested anonymity, said his fiancee was in the restroom, and saw the seatbelt sign flash for a “split second” before the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft was hit by a severe bout of turbulence.

The couple suffered head and back injuries.

He commended crew members for tending to passengers, even though most of them were bleeding or limping.

One stewardess was “holding her neck with blood oozing out, but she was still going around and helping people get medication”, he said.

“They need some medals, because they were the heroes. 100 per cent,” he added.

The incident left a total mess in the plane, with dents in the overhead cabin panels, oxygen masks and panels hanging from the ceiling and luggage strewn about.